K Graham Gano questionable for Giants-Chiefs

  
Published September 21, 2025 08:25 PM

Before Sunday night’s game even started, the Giants had an injury concern.

New York announced kicker Graham Gano is questionable to play in the contest with a groin injury.

Presumably, Gano suffered the injury during pregame warm-ups.

The Chiefs kicked the ball off to start the game, so it’s unclear what the Giants will do at place kicker if Gano is, in fact, unavailable.

Gano has hit all five of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points so far in 2025.