K.J. Osborn named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 2

  
Published September 13, 2024 11:11 AM

Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week Two of the 2024 season.

Osborn is being honored after providing 50 students with new shoes, backpacks and school supplies during an event at a Boys & Girls Club in Roxbury, Massachusetts. The event also featured pizza and dessert for all of the kids who were part of one of the first events held by the foundation that Osborn started this year.

“I was once a Boys & Girls Club kid, so it’s always special when given an opportunity to connect with them,” Osborn said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Osborn’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year along with all of the other weekly honorees.