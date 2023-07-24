Kadarius Toney is expected back for start of season after hurting knee

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney left Sunday’s practice early and he’s expected to miss more time before returning to action in time for the regular season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Toney hurt the same knee that he had cleaned up surgically earlier this offseason and that he is going to be sidelined for the time being at camp. The Chiefs open the season against the Lions on September 7 and Toney is currently expected to be ready to go at that point.

The first two years of Toney’s career have featured flashes of big play ability, including his crucial punt return and touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, mixed with extended absences due to injury.

While Toney is out, wideouts like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James, Rashee Rice, and Justyn Ross will continue to bid for playing time in the Kansas City offense.