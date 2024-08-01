Kadarius Toney’s injury won’t help his chances of making the roster

The Giants made Kadarius Toney the 20th overall pick in 2021. He already is on his second team and without a roster spot guaranteed for this season.

Toney is on the roster bubble after the Chiefs upgraded the position this offseason, along with the emergence of second-year receiver Nikko Remigio in training camp. It doesn’t help Toney’s chances that he left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

It is unclear how severe his ankle injury is or how long he will be out.

“Well, listen, I mean, you want to be there every day, and so anytime you miss, especially during install days, you’re missing a load there,” coach Andy Reid said, via Ed Easton of USA Today. “So, he’s got to take care of what he’s got and get himself back out there.”

Toney spent most of the team’s 2023 training camp rehabbing from knee surgery. He played 13 games, with two starts, and made 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown before adding seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.