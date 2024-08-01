 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrules_240731.jpg
Florio: Don’t expect changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kadarius Toney’s injury won’t help his chances of making the roster

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:27 PM

The Giants made Kadarius Toney the 20th overall pick in 2021. He already is on his second team and without a roster spot guaranteed for this season.

Toney is on the roster bubble after the Chiefs upgraded the position this offseason, along with the emergence of second-year receiver Nikko Remigio in training camp. It doesn’t help Toney’s chances that he left Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

It is unclear how severe his ankle injury is or how long he will be out.

“Well, listen, I mean, you want to be there every day, and so anytime you miss, especially during install days, you’re missing a load there,” coach Andy Reid said, via Ed Easton of USA Today. “So, he’s got to take care of what he’s got and get himself back out there.”

Toney spent most of the team’s 2023 training camp rehabbing from knee surgery. He played 13 games, with two starts, and made 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown before adding seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.