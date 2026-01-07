 Skip navigation
Ka’imi Fairbairn wins fifth AFC special teams player of the week award

  
January 7, 2026

The Texans got the AFC’s No. 5 seed with their victory over the Colts in Week 18, benefiting from a strong week by their kicker.

Ka’imi Fairbairn has now been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Fairbairn hit all six of his field goal attempts in the 38-30 victory. He also hit each of his two extra points.

Fairbairn’s field goals came from 51, 48, 29, 43, 44, and 43 yards.

This is Fairbairn’s fifth career special teams player of the week award. He last won it in Week 5 of the 2024 season.