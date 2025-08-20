 Skip navigation
Kaleb McGary carted off at Falcons practice, will have an MRI

  
Published August 20, 2025 01:30 PM

The Falcons may have suffered a significant blow to their offensive line in Wednesday’s practice.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off after suffering what appeared to be a lower left leg injury. The team said McGary will be having an MRI to assess the severity of the injury and that they will update his condition when there’s more information to share.

McGary has started 92 of the 93 games he’s played since the Falcons drafted him in the first round in 2019 and he signed a two-year extension with the team earlier this month.

With a lefthanded quarterback in Michael Penix, McGary occupies an important role as his blind side protector. The injury comes at a time when the Falcons are short on depth. Swing tackle Storm Norton has missed most of camp with a lower body injury and Elijah Wilkinson moved over from guard to replace McGary on Wednesday.