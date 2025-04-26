Kansas City selects WR Jalen Royals late in fourth round

The Chiefs have added a receiver late in the fourth round of this year’s draft who has an appropriate last name for the market.

With the No. 133 overall pick, Kansas City selected Jalen Royals out of Utah State.

Royals, 22, played his first collegiate season at Georgia Military before transferring to Utah State in 2022.

He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2023 when he caught 71 passes for 1,080 yards with 15 touchdowns. While he missed the last five games of 2024 with a right foot injury, he was still a second-team All-MWC selection with 55 receptions for 834 yards with six touchdowns.

Royals will now join a Chiefs offense that is looking to be more explosive with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback in 2025.