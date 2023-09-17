 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kareem Jackson ejected for vicious hit on Logan Thomas touchdown catch

  
Published September 17, 2023 05:55 PM

For the second consecutive week, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has knocked an opposing wide receiver out of a game with an illegal hit.

Jackson drilled Commanders receiver Logan Thomas with a brutal hit to the head as Thomas caught a touchdown pass. Thomas somehow held onto the ball in the end zone, but he stayed down afterward and when he eventually came out of the game he was evaluated for a concussion.

Last week, Jackson knocked Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers out of the game with another hit to the head on a catch over the middle. Jackson got a 15-yard penalty for that hit, and the NFL fined him $14,819.

Now it’s two illegal hits in a row, leveling two opposing receivers. If a 15-yard penalty and a fine weren’t enough to stop Jackson from taking illegal shots at opponents, perhaps a suspension will be.