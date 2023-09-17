Kareem Jackson ejected for vicious hit on Logan Thomas touchdown catch

For the second consecutive week, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has knocked an opposing wide receiver out of a game with an illegal hit.

Jackson drilled Commanders receiver Logan Thomas with a brutal hit to the head as Thomas caught a touchdown pass. Thomas somehow held onto the ball in the end zone, but he stayed down afterward and when he eventually came out of the game he was evaluated for a concussion.

Last week, Jackson knocked Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers out of the game with another hit to the head on a catch over the middle. Jackson got a 15-yard penalty for that hit, and the NFL fined him $14,819.

Now it’s two illegal hits in a row, leveling two opposing receivers. If a 15-yard penalty and a fine weren’t enough to stop Jackson from taking illegal shots at opponents, perhaps a suspension will be.