Kareem Jackson fined for unnecessary roughness for third straight week

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson got another fine letter from the NFL this week.

The league announced that Jackson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness as a result of a play in last Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Dolphins. Jackson’s fine was for a low block.

Jackson was previously fined for hits to the head on Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in the first two weeks of the season. He was fined $19,669 and $14,819 for those infractions.

Two other Broncos were also fined for unnecessary roughness. Linebacker Drew Sanders was fined $5,793 and cornerback Pat Surtain II was fined $11,473.