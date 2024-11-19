KaVontae Turpin gets Cowboys back in game with 64-yard, catch-and-run
Published November 18, 2024 09:06 PM
The Cowboys were out of it until KaVontae Turpin happened.
The speedster took a short pass from Cooper Rush and blasted past Jeff Okudah and the rest of the Texans defense for a 64-yard touchdown.
The Cowboys trail 14-7 with 14:51 remaining in the second quarter.
It was a three-play, 64-yard drive, with Turpin scoring on third-and-10.
Rush now is 4-of-7 for 89 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and CeeDee Lamb has three touches for 27 yards.