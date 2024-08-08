 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240808.jpg
Steelers, 49ers most likely to secure Aiyuk trade

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240808.jpg
Steelers, 49ers most likely to secure Aiyuk trade

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KaVontae Turpin: New kickoff rule will be great for the Cowboys with me back there

  
Published August 8, 2024 12:52 PM

Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin is eager to show what he can do with the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

More returns are expected this season, and Turpin thinks that benefits him personally and the Cowboys as a team.

“I’m excited. I feel it’s going to be an exciting play for us, field position and scoring more points,” Turpin said. “It’s going to be a great weapon for us, especially with me back there. I feel like I’ll have fun back there.’’

Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel was one of the driving forces behind making the change, and Turpin believes Fassel’s strategies for blocking on the kickoff return are going to open some holes for some big plays.

“He was the one to get the rule changed, so he’s going to have some excitement going into the season,” Turpin said.

Ultimately, Turpin said, the kickoff return is why he’s in the NFL. And now he’s going to get more opportunities to show what he can do.

“That’s what I came into the league to do,” Turpin said. “I’m just trying to be a playmaker for this team and be the dynamic player I’ve always been.”