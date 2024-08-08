KaVontae Turpin: New kickoff rule will be great for the Cowboys with me back there

Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin is eager to show what he can do with the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

More returns are expected this season, and Turpin thinks that benefits him personally and the Cowboys as a team.

“I’m excited. I feel it’s going to be an exciting play for us, field position and scoring more points,” Turpin said. “It’s going to be a great weapon for us, especially with me back there. I feel like I’ll have fun back there.’’

Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel was one of the driving forces behind making the change, and Turpin believes Fassel’s strategies for blocking on the kickoff return are going to open some holes for some big plays.

“He was the one to get the rule changed, so he’s going to have some excitement going into the season,” Turpin said.

Ultimately, Turpin said, the kickoff return is why he’s in the NFL. And now he’s going to get more opportunities to show what he can do.

“That’s what I came into the league to do,” Turpin said. “I’m just trying to be a playmaker for this team and be the dynamic player I’ve always been.”