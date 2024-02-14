Kayne West denies claim that Taylor Swift got him kicked out of the Super Bowl

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. For Taylor Swift, it might have been 15 years before she finally got back at Kanye West.

In 2009, West stormed the stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards. In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII, former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall claims that Swift got West kicked out of the stadium.

“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl,” Marshall said on his podcast, via the New York Post. “Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask.” (Marshall corrected himself to say he meant Taylor Swift, not Katy Perry.)

“So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” Marshall said.

West, through a spokesperson, denied the claim, calling it a “completely fabricated rumor” in remarks to TMZ.com.

It seems plausible that West would try to upstage Swift, given that he has a history of doing precisely that. However, how could Swift or anyone get someone removed from a seat they properly purchased, absent some sort of misbehavior that would have justified removal?

Yes, she has plenty of power and influence. But no one has that much power and influence.