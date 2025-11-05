 Skip navigation
Kayshon Boutte will not practice Wednesady with hamstring injury

  
Published November 5, 2025 01:40 PM

As expected, the Patriots will not have one of their top receivers as they begin their practice week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Kayshon Boutte will not participate in Wednesday’s session after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Boutte leads the team with five receiving touchdowns, having caught 23 passes for 431 yards.

Vrabel noted earlier this week that Boutte is day-to-day.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip) also will not practice for New England on Wednesday.

The first full participation report of Week 10 for New England will be released later in the day.