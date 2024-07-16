Kayshon Boutte’s attorney says Louisiana has dropped gambling, computer fraud charges

It looks like Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte’s second NFL season will get underway without criminal charges hanging over his head.

Boutte was arrested in Louisiana on charges of underage gambling and computer fraud in January, but his attorney told Adam Schefter of ESPN that the state has dropped the charges against his client. Boutte was accused of placing more than 8,900 bets before he turned 21 in May 2023. Some of those bets were allegedly on LSU games while he was playing for the school.

Boutte took part in New England’s offseason work and head coach Jerod Mayo said they’ll “wait to hear from the league going forward.” The NFL said in January that they were looking into the allegations.

The Patriots drafted Boutte in the sixth round last year. He caught two passes for 19 yards in five appearances as a rookie.