Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to live up to the legacy of Lawrence Taylor

  
Published June 23, 2024 01:44 PM

Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had a solid second season last year, starting all 17 games and finishing with 11.5 sacks. But a recent conversation with Lawrence Taylor reminded Thibodeaux that he can do more.

Taylor, arguably the greatest pass rusher in NFL history, talked to Thibodeaux at a recent team “Night with Legends” event and inspired him to aspire to a legendary career.

“I mean, L.T. back there, man. Just him, Michael Strahan, Carl Banks, Osi Umenyiora,” Thibodeaux said, via NFL.com. “When you’ve got a guy like L.T., right, we just kind of exchanged in the back and he’s like, ‘Man, how many sacks did you have last year?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I had 11.5. Pretty good.’ He’s like, ‘What’d you play? Three games?’ When you’ve got those shoes to fill, you have no choice but to be great. I’ve got the greatest guys to look up to, and now I just continue to set goals and accomplish them.”

Setting a goal of being the kind of player Taylor was may be unrealistic, but at age 23 Thibodeaux appears to have a bright future ahead of him, and his name may be mentioned among some of those Giants greats in the years to come.