Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat are expected to play Sunday

The Bears had a couple of key veterans in the questionable category of their final injury report on Friday, but it looks like both of them will be ready to go against the Titans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat are both expected to play on Sunday.

Allen was limited in practice for two days by a heel injury, but he got in a full practice on Friday. Sweat followed the same schedule while dealing with a toe injury.

Defensive ends Darrell Taylor (foot) and DeMarcus Walker (groin) are also listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) is the only player that’s been ruled out.