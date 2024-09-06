 Skip navigation
Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat questionable for Bears opener

  
September 6, 2024

Quarterback Caleb Williams is set to make his Bears debut on Sunday, but it’s less certain that wide receiver Keenan Allen will be doing the same.

Allen moved from limited to full participation in practice on Friday, but the Bears are still listing him as questionable to play due to a heel injury. Allen was acquired from the Chargers in a trade this offseason and is at the top of the receiving corps with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Three members of the edge rushing group are also listed as questionable. Montez Sweat (toe), Darrell Taylor (foot), and DeMarcus Walker (groin) are all in that group. Taylor was added to the report on Friday and he did not practice. Sweat was a full participant and Walker was limited for the second straight day.

Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) is the only player that’s been ruled out for the opener.