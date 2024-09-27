Keenan Allen questionable, Rome Odunze set to play vs. Rams

Bears receiver Rome Odunze is set to play against the Rams on Sunday and Keenan Allen is trending toward being available.

After Odunze was added to Chicago’s injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hip issue, he was a full participant on Friday and has no game status.

Allen has not played since Week 1 with a heel injury. But he was a full participant on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with Los Angeles.

Odunze caught his first touchdown pass last week. He’s recorded nine receptions for 156 yards with a touchdown in his first three games.

Allen had four catches for 29 yards in Chicago’s season opener.

The Bears added tight end Stephen Carlson to the report with a collarbone injury on Friday. He did not practice and is out.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) and Terell Smith (hip) are also out.

Defensive lineman Andrew Billings (knee) and defensive back Kevin Byard (back) returned to practice as limited participants on Friday and are questionable.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), offensive lineman Nate Davis (groin), offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee), defensive lineman Montez Sweat (elbow), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (knee/illness), and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (back) are all off the report and set to play.