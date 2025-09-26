Keenan Allen set to reach 1,000 career catches faster than anyone in NFL history

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has 993 catches in his NFL career, putting him on the verge of an unprecedented feat in NFL history.

Allen needs just seven more catches to hit 1,000 career receptions. If he does it on Sunday, that will be his 158th career game. That would break the record set by former Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, who reached 1,000 career receptions in his 167th game, as the fastest to reach 1,000 catches in NFL history.

The 33-year-old Allen is continuing to play at a high level and has 19 catches in three games this year. He also has a touchdown catch in all three games this season and can become the oldest wide receiver in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first four games of a season.

Allen has a chance at finishing the season among the top 10 pass catches in NFL history. (Currently in 10th place is Reggie Wayne, who retired with 1,070 catches.) He’s putting together a great career resume, and he doesn’t look like he’s even close to being finished.