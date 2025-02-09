Kellen Moore came for the Super Bowl, and will stick around for a new gig

For Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Sunday will be the ending — and a new beginning.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Moore is expected to be named the Saints new head coach.

The fact that the Saints are the only team without a head coach, coupled by the reality that Moore is the only assistant coach from either team to interview for the job, has made the team’s plans a fairly open secret.

Still, as we learned seven years ago when then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels jilted the Colts, nothing is done until it’s done.

When today’s game is done, chances are that Moore will be starting sooner than later his tenure as new coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The 36-year-old Moore spent 2024 as Philly’s offensive coordinator. He had the same job with the Chargers in 2023. Before that, he spent four years as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.