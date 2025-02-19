 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore hires Ted Rath as Saints’ director of sports science

  
Published February 19, 2025 01:08 PM

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore is bringing a former Eagles staffer with him to New Orleans.

Ted Rath, who was the Eagles’ director of sports performance from 2020 to 2023, is joining the Saints’ staff with the title of director of sports science, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 41-year-old Rath has been in the NFL as a strength and performance coach since the Lions hired him in 2009. He has also worked with the Dolphins and Rams, and during his time with the Rams he became known for an NFL Films video that profiled Rath’s role as the Rams’ get-back coach.

Moore joined the Eagles a year ago, after Rath had been let go, but Moore apparently heard enough good things about Rath in Philadelphia to bring him on board in New Orleans.