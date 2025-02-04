Kellen Moore on Saints’ head coaching job: We’ll see what happens after the Super Bowl

Kellen Moore insists he’s focused on the task at hand, which is preparing to call the plays for the Eagles offense in Super Bowl LIX. Yet, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator understood why reporters from New Orleans, and elsewhere, were peppering him with questions about the Saints.

Moore is expected to land the head coaching job in New Orleans after finishing his one-year stint with the Eagles in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“Its’ obviously been a good process,” Moore said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “Having an opportunity to meet with [Saints General Manager] Mickey [Loomis] and their leadership group has been great, and it’s set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

While attempting to sidestep the future, Moore did allow that he plans to retain play-calling duties when he becomes a head coach.

“Certainly it’s a passion of mine, something that had gotten me to this place,” Moore said. “You hate to stop doing what you love as you go through this journey.”

Derek Carr could be his quarterback next season. Carr and Moore played against each other in college when Moore was at Boise State and Carr at Fresno State.

Carr has played 11 NFL seasons, including the past two in New Orleans.

“Tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league,” Moore said. “He’s had a tremendous career and done a lot of really good things.”