 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kellen Moore on Saints’ head coaching job: We’ll see what happens after the Super Bowl

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:39 AM

Kellen Moore insists he’s focused on the task at hand, which is preparing to call the plays for the Eagles offense in Super Bowl LIX. Yet, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator understood why reporters from New Orleans, and elsewhere, were peppering him with questions about the Saints.

Moore is expected to land the head coaching job in New Orleans after finishing his one-year stint with the Eagles in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“Its’ obviously been a good process,” Moore said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “Having an opportunity to meet with [Saints General Manager] Mickey [Loomis] and their leadership group has been great, and it’s set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

While attempting to sidestep the future, Moore did allow that he plans to retain play-calling duties when he becomes a head coach.

“Certainly it’s a passion of mine, something that had gotten me to this place,” Moore said. “You hate to stop doing what you love as you go through this journey.”

Derek Carr could be his quarterback next season. Carr and Moore played against each other in college when Moore was at Boise State and Carr at Fresno State.

Carr has played 11 NFL seasons, including the past two in New Orleans.

“Tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league,” Moore said. “He’s had a tremendous career and done a lot of really good things.”