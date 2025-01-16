Kellen Moore set for Friday interview with Cowboys

The Cowboys and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore know each other well and they’ll have a chance to catch up on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Moore will interview for the Cowboys’ head coaching job on Friday. The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy earlier this week and requested an interview with Moore on Thursday.

Moore was McCarthy’s offensive coordinator from 2020-2022 and he held the same job in the final year of Jason Garrett’s tenure in Dallas. Moore also spent one year as the team’s quarterbacks coach and played three seasons for the team before moving into coaching.

Moore is also set for interviews with the Jaguars and Saints before the Eagles host the Rams on Sunday.