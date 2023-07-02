Kellen Moore: We have so much height, it will be like throwing in a different jet stream

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tried 68 passes of 20-plus yards during the 2022 season and it helps to have big receivers who can win battles with defensive backs when you uncork deep shots.

The Chargers were well-stocked with receivers who fit the bill last year and they added to that strength in the first round of this year’s draft. Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston is 6'4", which is the same height as Mike Williams and the two wideouts are expected to join the 6'2" Keenan Allen as the lead wideouts. Keelan Doss is 6'3" while Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer are both listed at 6'1".

In addition to the wideouts, the Chargers have 6'8" Donald Parham fronting a tight end group where everyone else is at least 6'3". During an appearance on The Season with Peter Schrager, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the team will be taking advantage of that size come the fall.

“Having versatility on the offense, which I think we’re really, really excited about being able to use guys in different positions ,” Moore said. “Align them in different ways and utilize all that. We like to say we’ve got so much height on this team, we’re going to be throwing in a different jet stream. These guys . . . it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Moore said that having a decision-maker like Herbert along with a big receiving corps means that the Chargers will be able to “aggressively take what [opposing defenses] give us” and the hope is that the results will push the Chargers even deeper into the postseason this time around.