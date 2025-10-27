Kellen Moore: We’ll make a decision about our QB shortly

Saints head coach Kellen Moore hasn’t made a decision about who will start at quarterback against the Rams next Sunday.

Spencer Rattler has started all eight games for the Saints this season, but Moore replaced him with Tyler Shough during the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers. Moore said that expects to make a decision soon so that the team’s choice has as much time as possible to get ready for the game.

“We just got done closing the book on this Tampa Bay game,” Moore said at a press conference. “We’ll now begin really starting here soon our plan of action for L.A. We’ll make a decision shortly and just go down that path so we can maximize as many reps and opportunities as we can going forward.”

Moore said after Sunday’s game that he doesn’t want to flip-flop between quarterbacks and he was asked on Monday if going back to Rattler would be doing exactly that. Moore said Sunday’s change was an attempt to find a “spark” for the entire offense rather than solely a response to the way Rattler was playing, but Rattler now has six turnovers over the last two games and that may signal that it is time for the second-round pick to move up to the first team.