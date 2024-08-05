Ken Dorsey on not calling plays for Browns: I just want to win

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced at the start of training camp that he would remain the team’s offensive play caller this season despite the hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator.

Dorsey, who called plays for the Bills for 27 games the past two seasons, was unfazed.

“At the end of the day, from day one in this process of interviewing and all that, Kevin was very upfront and honest about everything, and you don’t always get that in the league,” Dorsey said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And he was very upfront. And so I knew it going in that there was going to be a process to go through, and at the end of the day, I want to win football games and Kevin’s a fantastic play caller, and I feel good about where we’re at.”

Stefanski has called the plays with the Browns since they hired him in 2020, with the lone exception being the wild-card win over the Steelers in the 2020 season when he was out with COVID. Alex Van Pelt called the plays in that game.

The Browns fired Van Pelt after last season and hired Dorsey.

“I think that was, and again, Kevin could kind of attest where his decision thought process was and where his state of mind was in terms of making that decision,” Dorsey said. “You know, I just know there was very open communication with me from him throughout the entire process, from the interview process to today.”