Ken Dorsey: There’s no magic coach or magic pill to fix the offense

The Browns will have a new quarterback and a new offensive play caller for this Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but it remains to be seen if those changes will have the desired impact on the offense.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is now calling the plays and he said on Thursday that the offensive improvement the team wants will not come simply by flipping a switch.

“There’s not a magic coach or a magic pill to play better on offense,” Dorsey said in a press conference. “It’s gonna be work. It’s gonna be attention to detail. It’s gonna be us, at the end of the day, locking in and fighting and going out and playing with extreme physicality, playing with speed, playing with confidence.”

Dorsey said the team will be doing different things with Jameis Winston at quarterback than they did when Deshaun Watson was healthy and in the lineup. It remains to be seen how significant those changes will be, but the results will have to be significantly better if the team is going to turn their season around.