Ken Whisenhunt is the new head coach of the UFL’s Memphis Showboats

  
Published September 23, 2024 01:31 PM

Former Cardinals and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt is taking over the reins of the UFL’s Memphis Showboats.

The UFL announced Whisenhunt’s hiring on Monday. John DeFilippo was the team’s head coach last season.

Whisenhunt played seven seasons in the NFL as a tight end before moving into coaching. He was the offensive coordinator for the Steelers when they won Super Bowl XL and then became the head coach of the Cardinals. He guided the team to Super Bowl XLIII, but lost to the Steelers, and went 45-51 over six seasons in Arizona.

The Titans hired Whisenhunt in 2014 and he went 3-20 before being fired during the 2015 season. Whisenhunt later served as the Chargers offensive coordinator and worked for Penn State and Alabama in recent years.