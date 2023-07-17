 Skip navigation
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. wins first artistic swimming team medal at worlds in 16 years as men included for first time
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Top Offseason Transactions: Jets Seal the Deal with Rodgers
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. wins first artistic swimming team medal at worlds in 16 years as men included for first time
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Top Offseason Transactions: Jets Seal the Deal with Rodgers
Kenny Clark feels Packers are disrespected and he likes it

  
Published July 17, 2023 08:41 AM

Expectations for the Packers in their first year without Aaron Rodgers aren’t terribly high and that’s quite alright with defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark has been with the team since 2016, so he’s very familiar with the feeling of heading into the season with people predicting deep playoff runs in Green Bay. During an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show, Clark was asked if he feels the absence of such predictions this year is a sign of disrespect for his club.

“One hundred percent, but that’s cool,” Clark said. “I like it that way. This has been one of the first offseasons where we ain’t really been getting the credit, getting the love. Everybody says Aaron determines whether we win or lose, so we love it. We’re going to embrace it. When it comes to Week One, when the season gets here, we’ll see how everything stacks up. We’re excited about it.”

A good portion of the Packers’ chances of defying low expectations will rest on Jordan Love’s shoulders and Clark complimented the first-year starter’s confidence during the interview. He said “everybody feeds off” of that and there will be plenty of eyes on how things play out for Love and the Packers this season.