NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Kenny Clark says Packers will “definitely” be back in Detroit in the playoffs

  
Published December 6, 2024 06:21 AM

Thursday night’s 34-31 loss to the Lions all but closed the door on the Packers’ chances of winning the NFC North while pushing the Lions closer to securing the top seed in the entire conference.

It also sets the stage for a potential third meeting between the divisional foes in the postseason. At 9-4, the Packers are still in good position to make the playoffs and defensive tackle Kenny Clark thinks they are destined to return to Detroit for another shot at a team that beat them twice in the regular season.

“We’re definitely going to be back here and we’ll be excited to play them again once we do,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “But it’s tough, it’s a tough loss. Gotta get better from here, and we will get better from here.”

There’s a lot to fall into place before a third round of Lions-Packers will be a sure thing, but the way Thursday night played out means Clark won’t be the only one hoping to see these clubs square off again.