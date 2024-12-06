Kenny Clark says Packers will “definitely” be back in Detroit in the playoffs

Thursday night’s 34-31 loss to the Lions all but closed the door on the Packers’ chances of winning the NFC North while pushing the Lions closer to securing the top seed in the entire conference.

It also sets the stage for a potential third meeting between the divisional foes in the postseason. At 9-4, the Packers are still in good position to make the playoffs and defensive tackle Kenny Clark thinks they are destined to return to Detroit for another shot at a team that beat them twice in the regular season.

“We’re definitely going to be back here and we’ll be excited to play them again once we do,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “But it’s tough, it’s a tough loss. Gotta get better from here, and we will get better from here.”

There’s a lot to fall into place before a third round of Lions-Packers will be a sure thing, but the way Thursday night played out means Clark won’t be the only one hoping to see these clubs square off again.