Colts CB Kenny Moore picks Cam Ward for a TD

The Colts haven’t had the ball in Tennessee yet, but they are already up on the Titans.

Cornerback Kenny Moore read Titans quarterback Cam Ward on a third down and picked off the first overall pick in the draft. Moore then cruised 32 yards for a touchdown that put the Colts up 7-0.

Ward had not thrown an interception through the first two weeks of the season. He has been sacked 11 times, however, so the Titans will be hoping that the protection improves as they try to come back in this one.

It’s Moore’s first interception of the season and the fourth touchdown of his career.