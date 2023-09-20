Kenny Pickett: Clearly, we don’t have an offensive identity and we’ve got to find it

While the Steelers won Monday night’s game against the Browns, the club had limited offensive success.

The team scored two defensive touchdowns, including the game-winning fumble return. Pittsburgh’s offense finished with -7 total yards in the fourth quarter and still won — a true statistical anomaly.

On Wednesday, Pickett said the Steelers need to establish an offensive identity.

“We’ve got to find it. Clearly, we don’t have one,” Pickett said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s website. “It’s a team game, the ultimate team game. One guy does something wrong on a play as an offense, it usually doesn’t go your way. So, we’ve got to stay together. Don’t let the popcorn effect happen, which is one guy on each play.”

Pickett added that while the Steelers have had some good plays, there’s too much bad that needs to be eliminated.

“The attitude is going to be there. People are frustrated. Nobody likes to be playing like that,” Pickett said. “From a fanbase standpoint, a player standpoint, nobody wants that offense out there that we’re putting out right now. We know we have to be better. We’re going to keep pushing for that.”

Pickett said that the offense needs to stay together as a group, noting that the belief in himself and his teammates remains strong.

“I just want to get back to playing offense the way we know we can play it, running the football, having the play-action of it, getting the guys the ball downfield,” Pickett said. “It just seems we’re missing an element of that in the two times we’ve been out.”

“I see these guys work. I know what we can do. When you watch the tape, you see things that aren’t us. We want to be perfect out there. You’re never going to be perfect, but that’s what you’re pushing for.”