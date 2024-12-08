 Skip navigation
Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid inactive for Bills-Rams

  
Published December 8, 2024 03:02 PM

The Bills will again be without two of their key offensive players on Sunday afternoon as they face the Rams.

Receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) are both inactive for Buffalo’s matchup with Los Angeles. Coleman and Kincaid were questionable for the contest.

Coleman is second on the team with 417 receiving yards and Kincaid is third with 356.

For the Rams, rookie linebacker Jared Verse is active after he was questionable with an ankle injury. Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (foot) is also questionable.

Buffalo tight end Quintin Morris, offensive lineman Will Clapp, cornerback Kaiir Elam, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are also inactive.

Los Angeles quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon are inactive. Bennett is the Rams’ designated third QB.