Kerby Joseph “10 times better” after hip surgery

Safety Kerby Joseph started 18 games for the Lions last season, but he wasn’t at 100 percent for most of them.

Joseph hurt his hip in Week Two and missed two games before returning for the rest of the Lions’ run to the NFC Championship Game. Joseph went for surgery after the loss to the 49ers in that game and said on NFL Network Tuesday that his rehab progressed well over the course of the offseason.

“Oh, for sure. That hip ain’t nothing,” Joseph said. “Last year, I played through the injury. It was there, but I feel 10 times better now, so I just can’t wait to get out there with the guys.”

Joseph referenced head coach Dan Campbell while saying that the Lions can’t slow down after their success last season. He believes they need to “put the little things together and come together as a whole team” in order to make it to the Super Bowl and having a healthy Joseph should help in that regard.