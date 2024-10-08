Kevin O’Connell: Aaron Jones is week-to-week with hip injury

After Vikings running back Aaron Jones left last Sunday’s win over the Jets with a hip injury, word was that he was expected to be ready to play after the team’s bye in Week Six.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jones during a video conference with reporters on Tuesday and he offered a slightly more cautious read on how things are looking for Jones. O’Connell confirmed that the belief is that Jones avoided a serious injury, but stopped well short of saying that the back will be ready for the Lions in Week Seven.

“Aaron Jones continues to be evaluated,” O’Connell said. “All the early information that we’ve got so far — it looks like we’ve avoided a long-term injury. I’d classify him as really week-to-week at this point. He’ll get treatment throughout this week and I’ll give you guys an update where he’s at next week as we kinda hopefully work him back in, getting involved in practice and leading into whether we’ll have him versus the Lions.”

Jones has 71 carries for 350 yards and 17 catches for 167 yards through his first five games with the Vikings. He’s scored a touchown as both a runner and a receiver as well.