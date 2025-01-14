Kevin O’Connell contract talks take center stage in Minnesota

Free agency happens in March. The draft, April. For the rest of January, the challenge for the Vikings will be to determine the long-term future of coach Kevin O’Connell.

He has earned a long-term extension. Yes, the pressure is building on him to win a playoff game. But he’s the first coach in franchise history with multiple 13-win seasons. And he’s only been on the job for three years.

The Week 18 Sunday Splash! report from Jay Glazer that multiple teams are interested in trading for O’Connell wasn’t idle talk. There’s tension in the relationship, stemming largely from the fact that he didn’t get an extension after his second season. Now that he’s one year away from free agency, he could be willing to let it ride, if necessary, and hit the market.

Yes, it rarely happens. Sure, there’s much more than a whiff of collusion when it comes to the NFL and coaches. There’s no salary cap, but there’s also no salary floor. And there’s no union. The 32 teams can engage in subtle, or otherwise, efforts to keep the market down, with the only downside being the wafer thin chance that a coach will risk his career by suing the league and its teams for antitrust violations.

But if O’Connell chooses to bet on himself for one more year, he might end up with a lot more from another team than whatever the Vikings will offer.

Entering the final Sunday of the regular season, his earning potential was as high as it could be. The last two games left a mark on it. While the impact on O’Connell will be (and should be) less than it will be (and should be) on quarterback Sam Darnold, the dynamics have changed in the aftermath of a 31-9 loss to the Lions and a 27-9 loss to the Rams.

Here’s the question. Will the two sides agree on consequences of a two-game tailspin? If the Vikings overplay their hand, O’Connell can always say, “Screw it.” And then he can voluntarily coach as a lame duck and make himself available to anyone/everyone in 2026.

Beyond money, O’Connell could be looking for more say in roster construction. For better alignment with the General Manager. For a situation where he’ll have more of what he needs to put together a team that can both get to the playoffs and win when the postseason arrives.

If there’s an impasse, the Vikings will have to choose between one more year and no compensation on the back end and listening to the teams that might be calling about O’Connell.

It’s unclear what another team would offer, or what the Vikings would want. But it bears watching.

Coincidentally, or not, the Jets have interviewed for their vacant G.M. position Darren Mougey of the Broncos. Mougey and O’Connell played college football together at San Diego State. They were roommates.

The O’Connell contract therefore should be the first order of business for the Vikings, now that the season has ended. Will a deal be reached? Will they keep him for one more year and let him become a free agent? Or will they take the best offer they can get and embark on a search for his replacement?

On the surface, O’Connell seems far too good natured to play hardball. But his father, Bill, is a retired FBI agent who had a role in taking down John Gotti. It’s in the family DNA to match wits with the rich and powerful. And if the Wilfs don’t offer Kevin the kind of deal he’s looking for, they might find out soon that they’ve met their match.

Will they blink? Will they punt? However it goes, it’s a not-so-quiet storyline that could soon get a whole lot louder.