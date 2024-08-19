 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell on Brian Flores: “He’s got great relationships here”

  
Published August 19, 2024 05:18 PM

On Monday morning, sharply critical comments from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa emerged, regarding his former head coach in Miami, Brian Flores. On Monday afternoon, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about the remarks, now that Flores works as Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

“I don’t particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, “or I don’t like to comment on comments of other players on other teams, but I can just tell you I know that the players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has. I know [reporters covering the team] have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day, and that’s all I can really comment on, and I’d just like to leave it at that.”

Tua didn’t leave it at that. He criticized Flores for his constant criticism of the quarterback, at one point basically saying Flores is a “terrible person.”

The Vikings and Dolphins won’t face each other until 2026, barring an unlikely (especially from Minnesota’s perspective) Super Bowl VIII rematch over the next two seasons. If both Flores and Tua remain in their current jobs at that point, it will make for an interesting reunion, to say the least.