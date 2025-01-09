Kevin O’Connell on Daniel Jones’s role: We’ll do what gives us best chance to win

The Vikings added quarterback Daniel Jones to the active roster this week and questions about his role in Monday night’s game against the Rams came up during head coach Kevin O’Connell’s press conference on Thursday.

Jones has been on the practice squad since signing with the Vikings following his release from the Giants, but he’s got more experience than Nick Mullens should the Vikings want or need to make a change at quarterback at some point in the postseason. O’Connell said that Jones “definitely has progressed” since joining the team, but was otherwise mum about how the depth chart will stack up.

“It’s such a fluid thing here the rest of the way,” O’Connell said. “We’re gonna do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

O’Connell was asked specifically about Jones being No. 2 behind Sam Darnold in a followup question and reiterated that the team will do what they think does the most to help them win. The final answer to that question probably won’t come until the team hands in its list of inactives on Monday.