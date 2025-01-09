 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell on Daniel Jones’s role: We’ll do what gives us best chance to win

  
Published January 9, 2025 02:16 PM

The Vikings added quarterback Daniel Jones to the active roster this week and questions about his role in Monday night’s game against the Rams came up during head coach Kevin O’Connell’s press conference on Thursday.

Jones has been on the practice squad since signing with the Vikings following his release from the Giants, but he’s got more experience than Nick Mullens should the Vikings want or need to make a change at quarterback at some point in the postseason. O’Connell said that Jones “definitely has progressed” since joining the team, but was otherwise mum about how the depth chart will stack up.

“It’s such a fluid thing here the rest of the way,” O’Connell said. “We’re gonna do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

O’Connell was asked specifically about Jones being No. 2 behind Sam Darnold in a followup question and reiterated that the team will do what they think does the most to help them win. The final answer to that question probably won’t come until the team hands in its list of inactives on Monday.