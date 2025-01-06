 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell: This is where I want to be

  
Published January 6, 2025 03:25 PM

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Sunday said that multiple teams are interested in trading for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, but neither the Vikings nor O’Connell is looking for a swap.

A Vikings source told PFT on Sunday that there will not be a trade and O’Connell, who is under contract through 2025, said he wants to be in Minnesota.

“I’m not really interested in addressing the rumors or the speculation,” O’Connell told reporters on Monday. “What I can tell you is I love this team. I love everything about this organization. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading.”

O’Connell then went on to say that the only topic on his mind is preparing for next Monday’s trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Contract extension talks are expected to come after the end of the Vikings’ season. O’Connell’s positioned himself well to get a new deal, but the details will have to get worked out after we find out how long the Vikings’ run will last.