Kevin O’Connell: “Very much a possibility” T.J. Hockenson returns this week

The Vikings have been methodical in bringing back T.J. Hockenson from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered late last season. But his 21-day practice window is coming to a close.

With the Vikings playing the Rams on Thursday night, it stands to reason that Hockenson will be activated this week. But head coach Kevin O’Connell did not commit to the tight end playing when asked about him and guard Dalton Risner — who is also returning from a back injury — on Monday.

“It’s early. We’ll make that determination kind of as these next couple of days [go by],” O’Connell said in his news conference. “As we put together game plans, we want to have a good feel for that. But, very much a possibility.”

The Vikings listed Hockenson as limited but Risner as a full participant on Monday’s injury report estimate.

Hockenson’s return would be a boost to Minnesota’s offense. He caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five touchdowns for the club in 15 games last year.

O’Connell also noted linebacker Blake Cashman is progressing, though the Vikings estimated that he would not have participated on Monday.

“If we can have him, great. If not, I do feel very positive about the [Week 9] Colts game, for sure,” O’Connell said. “But I’m not in a place yet to rule him out quite yet.”

Cashman has 40 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and five passes defensed in five games this season.