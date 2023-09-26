Kevin O’Connell: We have to hold onto the football or we’ll find guys who will

Ball security has been a problem for the Vikings through the first three weeks of the season and head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday there will be lineup changes if the issues persist.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson lost a fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and running back Alexander Mattison lost the ball twice, although forward progress was ruled to be stopped on one play and he was ruled down on another. They have now lost seven fumbles on the year and O’Connell said “we need to end every snap with the football in our hands” in Week Four and beyond.

“Either guys are going to do it or we’re going to have to put guys in the game that have ball security,” O’Connell said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

O’Connell called the turnovers “a losing formula” and the Vikings’ 0-3 record is a testament to that being the case. This weekend’s trip to Carolina will provide a chance to see if the team is moving in the right direction.