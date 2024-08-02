Kevin Stefanksi is happy with Deshaun Watson’s progress, so far

On Friday, the Browns wrapped up their second annual training-camp visit to West Virginia. So far, their franchise quarterback is right on track.

Deshaun Watson had a scheduled day off on Friday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s happy with where Watson is, so far.

“He’s done a nice job throughout the days that he’s throwing,” Stefanski told reporters. “I thought he was doing really well. He’s focused, locked in. Even today, proud of him for being in the huddle, giving coaching points. I think that’s such a huge part of this as the starting quarterback, is even on a day like this where he gets an off day throwing, it’s not an off day from a leadership perspective, and he did a nice job.”

Stefanski said the team is “following the protocol” as Watson returns from a shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely.

“He’s being diligent about what we’re asking him to do,” Stefanski said. “Gave him a day off today. He probably would have thrown if we let him, but just staying true to what we have a plan here with the medical team.”

As Watson enters the third year of his tenure with the Browns, he has played in only 12 regular-season games since 2020. The Browns need to get a return on their investment this year. To do that, they need Watson to be available to play.