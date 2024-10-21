Kevin Stefanski: Browns still gathering info on Dorian Thompson-Robinson finger injury

With Deshaun Watson out, the next Browns quarterback will be either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston.

But at this point in the week, it’s unclear whether or not Thompson-Robinson will even be available when Cleveland plays Baltimore in Week 8.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday news conference that the Browns are still gathering information on the finger injury that sidelined Thompson-Robinson in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

“Still have some more information to gather, more opinions to gather on that one. So, I can update you later in the week,” Stefanski said. “I feel good about him being available this season. Is it this week? Is it next week? I just need more information.”

Thompson-Robinson’s X-Rays were reportedly negative.

In his second season, Thompson-Robinson was 11-of-24 for 82 yards with a pair of interceptions on Sunday. He also rushed for 44 yards on three carries.

Thompson-Robinson appeared in eight games as a rookie last season with three starts. He finished with a 54 percent completion rate, throwing for 440 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards.

If Thompson-Robinson isn’t available, then Winston would be set to start.

“Jameis has done a nice job, really going all the way back to since he’s gotten here,” Stefanski said. “Understanding how we operate, what we do. Feel really confident in Jameis as well.”

Winston was 5-of-11 for 67 yards with a touchdown on Sunday.

Stefanski noted the Browns are likely to add another quarterback, though he noted he wasn’t sure which route the team would take with acquiring one.