Kevin Stefanski confirms Nick Chubb is set to practice Wednesday

Before the Browns lost to the Raiders on Sunday, there were multiple reports that running back Nick Chubb will begin practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the plan is for Chubb to take the next step in his return from last year’s knee injury. Chubb is on the physically unable to perform list and his return to practice will kick off a three-week window for him to work with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him.

Stefanski did not speculate on how close Chubb might be to that final step.

“Won’t get too far down the road on that,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “He’s working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing . . . we’ll see how he goes from there.”

The Browns are in Washington and Philadelphia the next two weeks and then they return home for a divisional clash with the Bengals.