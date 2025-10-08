 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Kevin Stefanski deflects question on Deshaun Watson potentially starting in 2025

  
Published October 8, 2025 02:52 PM

The Browns have been churning through quarterbacks in 2025, but one injured quarterback is still in the building: Deshaun Watson.

While he’s still recovering from a torn Achilles, this week’s Joe Flacco trade has brought up Watson again as a potential option to start at quarterback at some point in 2025.

Watson has also been posting videos to social media displaying his progress in his recovery.

So, is there a scenario where Watson could become Cleveland’s QB1 again in 2025?

I understand the question,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference, “but I’m so focused on this week.”

“He’s doing an excellent job with his rehab,” Stefanski added. “We haven’t seen him as part of the throwing process with the team and those types of things. But he’s working very hard.”

As for those social media videos, Stefanski isn’t putting all that much stock into them.

“He’s doing a great job in the meeting room, he’s doing a great job in rehab,” Stefanski said. “I’m not so concerned about what our guys are posting on social media. But, maybe that’s just me.”

Watson is under contract with Cleveland through the 2026 season. The Browns went 1-6 in his seven starts last year, with Watson completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.