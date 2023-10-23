Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson is day-to-day

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back to being considered day-to-day.

That’s what head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday video conference following Sunday’s victory over the Colts. Watson sustained a hit on an incomplete pass with 3:13 left in the first quarter and while he was cleared of concussion protocol, Stefanski elected to hold the quarterback out of the game.

Now after missing the Week 4 loss to Baltimore and the Week 6 win over San Francisco, Watson’s status again appears up in the air for the Week 8 matchup in Seattle.

“As you can imagine, all hits are tough. But I thought that was a big hit,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I saw it up on the big screen when they showed the replay of it. Know, obviously, [it was] a hit on the shoulder, taking him in checking for a concussion, so I just felt like the right thing for the team was to protect him.”

When asked if injured reserve is a consideration for Watson, Stefanski reiterated that the quarterback is day-to-day.

“He’s getting better,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “He’s a competitive kid. He’s working hard.”

Watson attempted only five passes before Stefanski shut him down for the day. He completed one of them for 5 yards and threw an interception.