Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson will be out there as soon as he’s functionally ready

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson missed Week Four with a right shoulder injury and his status for Week Six is up in the air at this point.

Watson remained inside the team’s facility while the rest of the team returned from their bye week with an on-field practice session. During a press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the quarterback will be back on the field as soon as he is “functionally ready.” Stefanski said last week that Watson was medically cleared and didn’t feel capable of playing against Baltimore after a pregame warmup, but General Manager Andrew Berry said no one watching that workout thought Watson was well enough to play.

“He’s doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. He’s just doing what he’s being told to do in terms of his rehab process,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns will practice again on Wednesday and they’ll release their first injury report ahead of next Sunday’s game against the 49ers.