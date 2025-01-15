Kevin Stefanski: I’m looking forward to working with Tommy Rees to re-shape our offense

The Browns have made it official, announcing Tommy Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Reports emerged that Rees would be elevated to the position on Tuesday.

“Tommy has an incredible football mind,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement released by the team. “He is extremely bright and has been around the game his entire life. Before joining our staff, he established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football.

“Last season, he transitioned into our tight end room and with our pass game, and he didn’t miss a beat. Due to injuries, there was a lot of uncertainty at tight end, but Tommy did a phenomenal job with that group and always had his players ready for gameday, despite, in some cases, only being with the team for a short period of time.”

Rees, 32, joined the Browns in 2024 as pass game specialist/tight ends coach. He previously coached at Alabama and Notre Dame.

“Innovation is such a critical element to the offensive game-planning process and Tommy brings that,” Stefanski said. “Our intent is to build a sound and explosive offense that will put points on the board and I’m looking forward to working with Tommy to re-shape the Browns offense in 2025.”