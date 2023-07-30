 Skip navigation
Max Kepler
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kepler crushing, new saves options emerge
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2023
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces

Top Clips

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
Team USA dominate 4x100 medley relay to cap Worlds
oly_swm4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080.jpg
Jersey boys anchor USA to relay gold at Worlds
oly_sww400im_worlds_230730_1920x1080.jpg
McIntosh sets championship record in 400 IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Max Kepler
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kepler crushing, new saves options emerge
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIM-WORLD-2023
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces

Top Clips

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
Team USA dominate 4x100 medley relay to cap Worlds
oly_swm4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080.jpg
Jersey boys anchor USA to relay gold at Worlds
oly_sww400im_worlds_230730_1920x1080.jpg
McIntosh sets championship record in 400 IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin Stefanski makes Browns run sprints after fights in practice

  
Published July 30, 2023 10:42 AM

Emotions were running hot at Browns practice on Sunday, so head coach Kevin Stefanski made the team do some running to blow off steam.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared video of players running three sets of sprints — at a wide variety of speeds — after a pair of fights broke out during the session. Cabot also shared video of one of the fights, which featured defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo and offensive lineman James Hudson III squaring off with one another.

Stefanski’s distaste for fighting in practice is shared by most of his fellow coaches. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called it “a waste of time” after altercations in the team’s sessions this week and the Jets also had to deal with scuffles at their camp.

One response to fights in practice is that teams need to start hitting players from other teams after extended runs of working against their teammates. The Browns and Jets will get that chance in the Hall of Fame Game this week.