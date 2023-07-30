Kevin Stefanski makes Browns run sprints after fights in practice

Emotions were running hot at Browns practice on Sunday, so head coach Kevin Stefanski made the team do some running to blow off steam.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared video of players running three sets of sprints — at a wide variety of speeds — after a pair of fights broke out during the session. Cabot also shared video of one of the fights, which featured defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo and offensive lineman James Hudson III squaring off with one another.

Stefanski’s distaste for fighting in practice is shared by most of his fellow coaches. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called it “a waste of time” after altercations in the team’s sessions this week and the Jets also had to deal with scuffles at their camp.

One response to fights in practice is that teams need to start hitting players from other teams after extended runs of working against their teammates. The Browns and Jets will get that chance in the Hall of Fame Game this week.