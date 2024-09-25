Kevin Stefanski: Myles Garrett has multiple injuries, wants to play through them

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said last week that he was dealing with injuries to both feet that could require post-season surgery. And then on Sunday he got two more injuries.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that in addition to the foot injuries, Garrett is now dealing with Achilles and thigh injuries. But Garrett plans to play through them all.

“I feel like Myles is determined to continue to play. He’s working through injuries like a lot of guys and he’s played through injuries in his past,” Stefanski said.

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year and has played well this season despite the injuries. Stefanski said the Browns will be smart about not allowing Garrett to do anything that aggravates his injuries, but for now it looks like Garrett will keep playing.